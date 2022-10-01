Dear Bunmi, my daughter’s father’s better equipped to raise her

I’m facing what, to me, is a heartbreaking dilemma. I have a five-year-old daughter whom I love so much, but I separated from her father over two years ago.
We were never married, but we lived together before the break-up. He has now gotten married and done so well in his job that he lives in a big company house.
His wife also has a good job and is from rich parents.
I live in a one-bedroom flat and income is really tight. My child’s father is willing to take her, if I so wish.
Lately, I’ve been thinking that since I don’t have that much to offer her in the way of financial comfort, I should allow her to live with her father’s family.
I have her with me, but I feel her needs ought to come first.
Deborah, by e-mail.
Dear Deborah,
You’re missing an important point here. Big houses, good jobs and nice lifestyles are not what matter when it comes to bringing up children.
Sure, all…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper