Independence Day: NMA calls for appropriate budgetary allocation to Health

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria marks its 62nd Independence Day Anniversary, the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA has called for appropriate budgetary allocation to Health and the need for Universal Health Coverage, UHC to stem the tide of medical brain drain amongst other germane issues in the health sector.

In its congratulatory message to mark the day, the NMA President, Dr Uche Ojinmah also said as the country approaches the next general elections by 2023, Nigerians must be determined to make the age of 62 the best for Nigeria by insisting on credible polls.

He said as the parasol for all medical and dental practitioners in Nigeria, the NMA is the custodian of the

people’s health and the leading professional association is suitably placed to continue to engage our governments at all levels to make adequate provisions for the health of our people.

The statement states, “The insistence on credible polls…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper