Independence: EU, UK reiterate support for Nigeria’s democracy

The European Union and the British High Commission in Nigeria have reiterated their commitment to support Nigeria’s democracy as the nation turned 62 years after independence.

The envoys made the commitment on Saturday at Nigeria’s 62 independence anniversary celebration in Abuja.

Ms Samuela Isopi, Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria and the ECOWAS said Nigeria is a work in progress just like any country in the world.

“No country is where they want to be, it is always a work in progress for every country and I think Nigeria has really made huge progress, especially if you think about democracy.

“Think about all the progress that has been made since the return to civilian rule, so I really think that Nigeria is a country with huge potential.

“We really hope that you will continue to develop that potential in the future and the European Union as a partner will continue to support Nigeria especially Nigerian youths in helping them to realise…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper