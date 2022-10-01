INDEPENDENCE: Nigeria’ll return to greatness again — Okowa, Oborevwori





.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

VICE Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the Governorship candidate of the party in Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Saturday, expressed optimism that Nigeria will return to greatness and its glory restored through the rescue mission of the PDP in 2023.

The duo in separate statements, told Nigerians to embrace diversity and build unity as they celebrate the 62nd Independence Anniversary of the country, urging the people not to despair even in the prevailing harsh conditions in the country.

Okowa who is also the Governor of Delta State in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said; “on behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Nigerians as we celebrate the 62nd anniversary of our country’s independence.

“As an administration, it is on record that in the last seven years, we have provided prosperity for our people, especially the young, improved…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper