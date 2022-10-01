My manifesto 95% ready, says Peter Obi 





Mr. Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has hinted that his party manifesto for 2023 is 95 per cent ready.

Obi, who spoke on Arise Television’s The Morning Show, noted that the manifesto of his party was 95 per cent ready and would be unveiled in a few days.

He reiterated that his policy document would be hinged on the sustainable development goals (SDGs), economic development and security of the country.

“Our manifesto is anchored on the Sustainable Development Goals and that the key issues are security, unifying the country, ensuring our cohesion comes down to law and order, fighting corruption, making the country productive and creating jobs among others,” he stated.

In a similar vein, the leadership of the Labour Party said it would formally unveil the names of leaders and members of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council in a few days.

The National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, in a statement released in Abuja,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper