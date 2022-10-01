Nigeria needs freedom from terrorism, poverty – Sanwo-Olu





.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday said even after 62 years of independence, Nigeria is still striving to attain freedom from terrorism and poverty.

Sanwo-Olu said this during the Independence Day parade, to commemorate the 62nd National Independence Day Celebration of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The parade held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs.

He said that the country was still seeking freedom from the disastrous impact of climate change and from moral decline.

”Sixty-two years ago, it was freedom from colonial rule, which we are celebrating; today the striving is to attain freedom from terrorism, poverty, the disastrous impact of climate change, and from moral decline.

”More than ever before, we owe it a duty to the younger generations to collectively develop a lasting solutions to our challenges,” the governor said.

He said it was in Lagos that the story of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper