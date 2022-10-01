Proposed water resources bill: ‘Plot to import terrorists into South, M-Belt’





By Dapo Akinrefon

Some self-determination groups in the South and Middle Belt regions of Nigeria, on Friday, kicked against the proposed water resources bill, saying it is an attempt to import terrorists into the South and Middle-Belt regions.

It also described the statement credited to the Federal Government through a Federal Commissioner at the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Ms. Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, that 500,000 Nigerians are awaiting repatriation into Nigeria from Niger, Chad and Cameroon as a grand plot to flood the entire south and middle belt of the country with Fulani Terrorists from neighboring countries with sole agenda of hijacking the land and assets of the indigenous people.

In a statement by Freedom From Nigeria (FFN), Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Igbo National Council (INC), Middle Belt Patriotic Front (MBPF), National Council of Women Society (NCWS), United Middle Belt (UMB), amongst others, the groups alleged…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper