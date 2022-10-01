Reps minority caucus calls for credible elections in 2023





.

…as Wase rejoices with Nigerians

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the 62nd Independence Anniversary of the nation, urging them to unite and forge a common front to salvage our country from the political and economic stranglehold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Saturday, the caucus charged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and all the authorities to ensure that credible elections were conducted in 2023.

“On such an auspicious occasion, the Minority Caucus again salutes the resilience and commitment of Nigerians towards national peace and development, despite the torments of economic hardship, depilated infrastructure, escalated insecurity, relentless acts of terrorism, state-backed abuses and violations occasioned by the misrule of the incompetent, corrupt and divisive APC.

“In…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper