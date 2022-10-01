Why North must vote Tinubu in 2023 — Dattijo  





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Kaduna Central, Mohammed Sani Dattijo has explained why the Northerners should vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shetima come 2023.

He said Tinubu and Shettima are the most qualified candidates to succeed and sustain President Muhammadu Buhari’s good legacies.

The Senatorial Candidate for the ruling party spoke while inaugurating 2000 youths across the 23 Local Governments of Kaduna State under a New Tinubu Shettima Support Group [TISCON) to work for the success of the party.

Dattijo called on the youths to reach out to all the nooks and crannies of the region to convince the electorates why they should vote for APC and their candidates from top to bottom.

He said the future of the youth relies on the APC’s victory because it’s the only political party with good government policies aimed at moving the country and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper