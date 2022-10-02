2023: Diaspora group holds free medical outreach for Obi





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – HUNDREDS of people including aged women, men and young people on Saturday received free medical checks, prescriptions doctors and other health workers courtesy of outreach by Diaspora Strong For Peter Obi Support Group which is galvanizing support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi

Speaking about the event which was being held in Abuja at the same time in Benin City, Dr Harrison Omokhua said they are hopeful the time is near when every Nigerian would have access to quality medical care and this he said could be achieved through an Obi presidency.

He said “This outreach is to reach out to members of the society especially those who have had one or two challenges accessing healthcare that is why we are saying that there will be a time in this country when healthcare will be at the doorstep of everybody and we believe that the only way we can achieve this is by supporting Peter Obi very clearly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper