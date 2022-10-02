2023 polls: Diaspora Lagos APC visits Ojelabi, pledges support for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State based in United Kingdom, UK, has expressed resolve to ensure the victory of the party’s presidential flag-bearer, Bola Tinubu and Vice- Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima as well as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election in the 2023 general elections.

The diaspora group, led by its Chairman, Tayo Sodeinde, gave the assurance at the weekend, during a strategic visit to the party’s Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, at the party’s secretariat, Acme, Ogba area of the state.

Sodeinde, explained that the decision to pay the visit was borne out of the fact that for the first time in history the presidential candidate emanates from Lagos and given their culture in the diaspora to show much concern and affinity with what goes on at the home front, their total loyalty to ensuring a functional country remains sacrosanct.

He added that they have started galvanizing support base for Asiwaju…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper