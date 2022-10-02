BBNaija: 10 Unforgettable moments from ‘Level Up’ season





By Adegboyega Adeleye

28 Housemates thrilled fans with a lot of unforgettable moments in this season’s BBNaija show which culminates on Sunday night with Phyna’s emergence as winner.

From relationships to fights, tears, friendships, disqualifications, evictions, competition, twists, fake housemates, riders, and a plethora of fun-loving moments.

Compiled in this report are 10 unforgettable moments from the just concluded Level Up season.

Beauty’s Shocking Disqualification

In Week 2, Beauty Tukara was disqualified from Biggie’s house before the names of the first evicted housemates were released.

The historic early disqualification was shocking to fans and housemates. Beauty was disqualified on August 7th 2022 after earning her third strike for breaking house rules.

She received her first strike for pulling Ilebaye’s hair during a fight and earned a double strike after she threw her wig, glasses and attempted to break Groovy’s microphone during another…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper