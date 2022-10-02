BBNaija: Ex-housemates reunite with finalists at Saturday Night Party





By Adegboyega Adeleye

All the 28 level-up housemates were present at the final Saturday Night Party of the season and they had a lot of fun in the Nigeria Independence-themed celebration.

The 22 evicted housemates including Beauty were excited about the reunion.

At the party, the ex-housemates were separated from the 6 finalists (by stanchion ropes) and they were all dressed in traditional regalia to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence Day with a predominant Green colour on most outfits.

The Housemates were treated to live performances from TerrytheVoice, Bayanni, Waje, Omawumi, Alternate Sound, and DJ Pretty Play as well as a live band.

Finalists, Bella, Chichi and Phyna all watched their evicted lovers (Deji, Groovy and Sheggz) partying from a distance.

Separated by by stanchion ropes, Phyna tried communicating with Groovy, who signaled that he could not hear her, then moved back to dance.

Life of the party, Ilebaye made sure that everyone had alcohol in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper