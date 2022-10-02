CHIMAMANDA: From pushing boundaries to Harvard’s highest honour





…emerges first African woman to receive award

By Charles Kumolu

For celebrated Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie, it’s celebration time. Harvard University has announced it will honour her with the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal, making her the first African woman to receive the award.

The medal is Harvard University’s highest honour in the field of African and African American studies.

Past recipients include Oprah Winfrey, Maya Angelou, Muhammad Ali, Steven Spielberg, Queen Latifah, and Chinua Achebe.

The Hutchins Center for African and African American Research announced in The

Harvard Gazette that Chimamanda, alongside six other honourees, will receive the medal as people “who embody the values of commitment and resolve that are fundamental to the Black experience in America”.

Other honourees include basketball legend, cultural critic, and activist, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; and ground-breaking actress Laverne Cox.

University Professor Henry Louis…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper