Flood: Communities submerged in Edo as residence cry for help

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

No less than twelve communities mostly in Etsako Central local government area, Edo North Senatorial district have been submerged by flood as a result of torrential rain in the last few days that has resulted in the River Niger overflowing its banks.

Many of the residents have to flee because the water level in most of the communities has gone above the window level of their houses while those who managed to move around go in canoes residents say this is the worst flood they have had since 2012 when they thought they had seen the worst. Churches, mosques, markets, and schools have all been taken over by flood water.

Some of the communities mostly hit are Udaba-Ekphei, Anegbette, Ukpeko Orle, Ofukpo, Agbabu, Osomegbe, Udochi, Yelwa, Ake Island and Ifeku Islay.

Agricultural produce like rice, cassava, vegetables, potatoes, ground nuts and others have been completely submerged by the devastating floods. The people are calling on all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper