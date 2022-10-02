Independence: Nigerians set New York aglow with parade, carnival





Nigerians from all walks of life on Saturday set New York City aglow and painted the city with green-white-green insignia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerian community leaders and envoys joined other compatriots to temporarily close down some parts of the Second Avenue in Midtown.

Notable among those who attended the parade and carnival were the Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States, Dr. Uzoma Emenike and the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande

Mayor of New York Eric Adams and the Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija and first Nigerian-American congressman, Adeoye Omolewa, also joined the revelers at the colourful parade.

Also, a young talented 12-year old Saxophonist, Temilayo Abodunrin, was among the instrumentalists leading the parade.

The Parade, which began at the Second Avenue on E. 54th Street and terminated at E. 44th Street at Nigeria House, drew thousands of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper