National Honours: Buhari approves CON for Zulum 

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The President, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the conferment of CON (Commander of the Order of the Niger) as national honours on Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, announced this in a letter he conveyed to the governor.

“I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammad Buhari, GCFR,

has approved the conferment of the National Honours on you, in the rank of CON (Commander of the Order of the Niger)”, Akume wrote.

The minister, in the letter dated September 19, 2022, with reference number Ref: FMSDIGA/NHA/001k/T/90 said the honours investiture will hold in the morning of Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper