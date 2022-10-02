Nigeria @62: US reiterates support in fight against insecurity





By Biodun Busari

The United States of America has reiterated its commitment to helping Nigeria fight terrorism and all forms of insecurity bewildering its people.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken in a press statement made the assurance on the occasion of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day on Saturday.

Blinken also said the collaboration between the US and Nigeria was cemented on common tenets of democracy, diversity, and a spirit of entrepreneurship.

The US government official said his country is committed to helping Nigeria in activities to tackle terrorism and insecurity, and also extending help to restore the economic vigour and other important aspects of Africa’s most populous nation.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper