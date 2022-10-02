Osimhen missing as Napoli beat Torino





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Napoli maintained their lead on top of the Serie A with a convincing 3-1 win over Torino.

It was Napoli’s 6th win of the season in all competitions, putting them three points clear of their Serie A title rivals.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa scored his first goal in Serie A in the 6th minute and grabbed a brace in the 12th minute.

Napoli made it three in the 37th minute when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s netted his fifth goal of his debut Serie A season while Victor Osimhen was missing in action.

Nigerian Victor Osimhen, who was missing due to injury, has netted two goals and bagged one assist in five appearances for Napoli this ongoing season.

Torino reduced the scoreline to 3-1 when Antonio Sanabria scored just before the break.

Nigerian defender, Ola Aina came on as a substitute for Lazaro in the 74th minute which was his 7th appearance for Torino.

Napoli will go into Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League trip to Ajax in high spirits….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper