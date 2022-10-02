Osun Election: Oyetola fights back over court’s nullification of candidature





By Kennedy Mbele

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Ismail Omipidan, has appealed to supporters of his principal to remain calm in the face of the decision of a Federal High Court to nullify his candidature in the July 16 governorship poll.

Omipidan noted that Oyetola’s team of lawyers would be challenging the decision at the Appeal Court, just as he expressed confidence that the decision would be set aside.

He noted that the case was instituted by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in spite of the fact there are decisions flowing from the apex court that frown upon such a decision.

The spokesman said that, for the records, the position of the law is that only members of the APC who participated in the primary election can approach the court to challenge the nomination of Oyetola as the candidate of the party.

“All these are part of the antics of the opposition PDP and some of their collaborators from within to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper