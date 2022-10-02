Smalling header gives Roma victory over Inter





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chris Smalling and Paolo Dybala scored as AS Roma came from behind to beat Inter Milan at the San Siro for the first time since February 2017.

Smalling scored the winner in the 78th-minute after heading home from Lorenzo Pellegrini’s free-kick as Roma jump to fourth in the Serie A table.

Inter were looking to bounce back from a poor run of form while AS Roma were without their manager, José Mourinho who was suspended for three matches following his red card from the Atalanta match.

Federico Dimarco had opened the scoring for Inter after 30 minutes but Roma equalized nine minutes later when Paulo Dybala volleyed home from an acute angle.

Inter Millan had better goal-scoring chances in the game, Hakan Çalhanoglu hit the bar from a free-kick in the 62nd minute, while former Roma striker Eden Dzeko had thought he had opened the scoring in the 11th minute only for his strike to be ruled out by VAR.

The win means Roma are now four points…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper