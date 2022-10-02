There’s no sit-at-home Tuesday – IPOB





By Steve Oko

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has clarified that it had not declared any sit-at-home on Tuesday, October 4 when the suit by its Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is coming up for hearing at the Federal High Court Umuahia, Abia State.

IPOB in a press statement Sunday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, dispelled rumour making the rounds that it had declared for a sit-at-home on Tuesday.

The statement urged members of the public to discountenance the said rumour and go about their lawful businesses without fear of any molestations.

IPOB vowed to investigate the source of the rumour and sanction all those behind it.

Below is a full text of the press statement made available to Vanguard:

“We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership and command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to remind Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom across the world that IPOB is not issuing a sit at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper