2023: Tell Nigerians how you’ll tackle health indices, Ohaegbulam challenges Tinubu,Atiku, Obi, others

*Says it’s time for compulsory health insurance for citizens

*Varsity education is not sustainable without fees, Prof. Ujah disagrees with ASUU

*Says medical lecturers contemplating detaching from the union over effects of a prolonged strike

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The President, Nigerian Academy of Medicine, NAMed, Prof. Samuel Ohaegbulam has expressed concern over Nigeria’s declining health indices, tasking the presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections to demonstrate to Nigerians how they intend to tackle the problem.

This was as he called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency provide compulsory health insurance for the citizens, saying,”Without a successful compulsory health insurance, we can never generate enough revenue to tackle the health challenges.”

Noting that “the health sector is progressively deteriorating and anybody who is honest and sincere would acknowledge that”, the professor of neurosurgery, who is currently the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper