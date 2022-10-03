Amazon driver defies Florida’s Hurricane Ian, delivers 172 jobs





By Biodun Busari

A driver working for Jeff Bezos-owned e-commerce company, Amazon has resisted Hurricane Ian ravaging Florida, the United States to make deliveries to 172 people.

The driver identified as @abnormalpoet shared his experience on TikTok with a video that had gotten 52,000 likes and 300,000 views.

According to Newsweek over the weekend, he said the customers demanded that their orders were delivered to them during the natural disaster that lasted a week in Florida and he had no choice but to oblige.

Read also:

Power outage hits 2m people as Hurricane Ian lands in Florida

Hurricane Ian begins to hit Cuba with heavy winds, rain

The delivery driver yelled, “I hate all of y’all right now. Y’all knew this hurricane was coming and you still order s**t. I gotta go to 172 of y’all today. I hate y’all. Everything is wet.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s west coast on Wednesday, September 29 as a Category 4 hurricane that reached wind speeds…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper