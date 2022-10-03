Coup: Protesters attack French embassy in Burkina Faso





By Biodun Busari

Following the coup d’etat on Friday, aggrieved protesters were chanting anti-France slogans as they attacked the French embassy in Ouagadougou, the Burkina Faso capital on Saturday.

Their demonstrations were in support of the country’s new military leader, Ibrahim Traore who ousted the erstwhile interim president Lt Col Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

Traore had accused France of harbouring Damiba as the whereabouts of the latter were uncertain while the protest went on.

However, French authorities have denied any involvement and condemned the violence.

According to Africa News, reacting to the protest in a statement, France said the security of its compatriots was its priority following the military coup.

“We don’t want France anymore. We no longer want France to be in Africa. “Down with France,” protesters chanted.

