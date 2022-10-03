IPoB dismisses speculation over sit-at-home tomorrow





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday, said that there will be no sit-at-home tomorrow because its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is not appearing in court on that day.

This is contrary to speculations that Kanu is appearing in court for his continued trial in Abuja and, as usual, the Igbo and Biafrans will give him the usual solidarity with observing the sit-at-home in any of the appointed day.

The pro-Biafra group said that IPoB is actually going to court in Umuahia, Abia State to challenge the alleged illegal abduction and extraordinary rendition of Mazi Kanu, from Kenya to Nigeria and not that its leader will be appearing in court that day.

A statement by IPoB image maker, Emma Powerful, entitled: ‘No sit-at-home on Tuesday 4th of October 2022’, stated that Nigerian government must provide evidence to the world on how and why they allegedly kidnapped and renditioned its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria, at Umuahia High…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper