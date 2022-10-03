May God give us best among Atiku, Tinubu, Obi in 2023 — Sarki Hausa





By Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

Leader of Hausa community in Amawbia, near Awka, Anambra state capital, Alhaji Mahmoud Sani has disclosed that they are praying fervently to Allah to give Nigeria the best president among the three major contestants, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP or Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP in 2023.

He said to him and his subordinates residing in Anambra state, they are not interested in ethnic, religious or tribal sentiment, rather they would want any of them who can take over the mantle of leadership and return Nigeria to path of greatness.

According to Alhaji Sani who spoke to newsmen in his residence st Amawbia, “to us, it does not matter whether a Yoruba, Hausa or Igbo man becomes the next President of Nigeria in 2023. What matters to us is who will return Nigeria to a path of glory”.

Sani who inherited his leadership of the Hausa community from his late father,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper