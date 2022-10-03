Niger Delta stakeholder wants a rejigging of implementation of amnesty deal 





A former president of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Dr Onyifie Jonjon, has called for the rejigging of the amnesty deal signed between the Federal Government and repentant militants of the Niger Delta.

The administration of deceased President Umaru Yar’Adua signed the amnesty deal with the repentant militants in 2009. It came into effect on Aug. 6 of that year.

Speaking with the Newsmen on Sunday in Yenagoa, Dr Jonjon said the current execution of the deal was skewed against Niger Delta brokers of the deal.

He said that the execution rewarded violence-prone people instead.

Jonjon stressed that those who brokered the amnesty deal had been side-lined and left in the cold.

He added that it was regrettable and discouraging that society seemed to neglect intellectual prowess and discouraged youths from scholarly endeavours and hard work.

"Where are people like Mr T.K. Ogoriba, Dr Chris Ekiyor and Dr Felix Tuodolo who contributed so much in making the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper