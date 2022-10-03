NLC, TUC urged to rescue Lagos LP





By Akinroye Abdulazeez

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, have been urged to restore normalcy in the Labour Party, LP, in Lagos State

In a statement by LP’s Vice Chairman in Lagos, Tony Masha, the party lamented that the LP which was formed by the two Labour Centres as the last hope to bring succour to the Nigerian people is being derailed in Lagos state by unscrupulous persons.

The statement reads: “We started to reorganize Labour Party in Lagos state in 2018 and we have been meeting at the NLC office in Yaba, the Secretariat of Labour Party in Lagos state and we have also been mobilizing members as well as inaugurating Local Government Areas Executive Committees elected by members themselves.

“But since the momentum induced by the emergence of Peter Obi as the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in May 2022, the Labour Party has been attracting all manner of persons, some of whom…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper