Police recover decomposed bodies of 2 ladies inside CMD’s office in Kwara hospital





.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Police have recovered two decomposed bodies of ladies inside the office of the Chief Medical Director of a government hospital in Kwara State.

One of the carcasses of the decomposed female bodies was found buried underground inside his office, while the other was found inside a trash bin.

The suspected former Chief Medical Director of Kiama General Hospital, Kiama in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, Dr. Adio Adebowale now in Edo State has been invited by the state police command and is now facing prosecution in Kwara State.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect reportedly told the police during interrogation that the victim simply identified as Ifeoluwa was his girlfriend, and that he killed her and dumped her in a bush in Alapa in Asa LGA of Kwara State before it was later traced to his office.

The police, following a series of investigations, later led the suspect to his office in Kaima General Hospital, where they found…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper