Tell your stories from Nigeria’s perspectives, Odoto tasks creatives

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of the National Theatre, Nigeria, Prof. Sunday Ododo has advised creatives in the country to tell their stories from Nigeria’s perspectives.

Ododo, who recalled that Nigerian creatives prepared cultural space ahead of Independence, however, regretted that colonialists had earlier brainwashed indigenous artists to undermine their cultural values.

The professor of Performance Aesthetics, Theatre Technology and Cultural Engineering spoke in Abuja, at the launch of MSwitch Creative Spaces and ArkHive, a platform focused on encouraging Nigeria’s young creative minds to tell their stories and showcasing them through the right communication channels.

Assuring that Nigeria was focused on encouraging creatives to tell their stories,he noted that “every art springs out from the condition of the society of the artists and as such the Nigerian story must be told from a Nigerian perspective.”

He…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper