You are disrespecting Casemiro, Ronaldo – Ferdinand tells Ten Hag





By Efosa Taiwo

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand has noted that Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo are being disrespected at Manchester United.

Ferdinand believes that the two senior footballers, who were left out of Man United’s XI by Erik ten Hag in their embarrassing defeat to neighbours, Manchester City on Sunday, will feel ‘disrespected’ by the Dutch coach.

United were humiliated 6-3 by Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad as hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden secured a 6-3 victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Casemiro has started just one game in the Europa League since joining the Red Devils from Real Madrid for £70 million

“Casemiro’s another one, he’s sitting there going, ‘I’ve won five Champions Leagues with this team’,’ Ferdinand told his FIVE YouTube channel after United’s defeat to City.

“He is a fantastic defensive midfielder, one of, if not the best, in the world before he came to Man…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper