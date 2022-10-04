2023: Nigeria needs leaders with capacity, character — Gbajabiamila





.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Ahead of the 2023 general elections, speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said Nigeria was desperately in need of leaders with capacity and character.

The speaker canvassed the opinion while speaking at the opening of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative, LMI, in Abuja yesterday.

The initiative, started by Gbajabiamila, was in line with his vision of mentoring the younger generation from his over twenty years of experience in public service.

Themed “Youth Leadership and the Future of Democracy: Harnessing the Power of Young People in Nigeria”, the programme which would last for three weeks, drew 71 young participants from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Gbajabiamila underscored the need to integrate young people in the scheme of politics and governance, emphasizing they were ready for change.

He added that their readiness had made them to question the structures…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper