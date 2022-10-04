How we’re winning the drug war—Brig-Gen Marwa, NDLEA Chairman





Warns: “No more hiding place for illicit drug business in Nigeria

Adds: “We’re always some steps ahead of illicit drug peddlers, consumers”

At the rate he is going, many Nigerians may be tempted to refer to him as an enigma, a miracle worker or a game-changer because of the unprecedented success he has recorded so far. Mohammed Buba Marwa, a retired Brigadier General and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has already made history on the saddle, having been appointed to the top but dangerous job by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021.

He has brilliantly devised and applied strategic measures and policies that have enabled him to succeed where others failed woefully and has re-written the history of drug war in Nigeria by removing at least 5.4 kilogrammes of narcotics valued at over N400 billion from circulation and stalled the illicit substances and cash from being utilised by the drug barons for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper