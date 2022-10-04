Nigeria Air: FG warns Nigerians against fake recruitment websites





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Management of the Nigeria Air Limited has raised alarm over fake websites and links used for advertisement and recruitment of unsuspecting members of the public.

The Special Assistant (Public Affairs) to the Minister of Aviation, James Odaudu, in a statement, on Tuesday, advised Nigerians to dismiss such notifications or invitations as nothing of such exercise is currently ongoing.

He, however, advised those who applied for the earlier officially advertised positions to get authenticated information from the official website is www.nigeriaair.world.

According to the statement: “The attention of the Management of Nigeria Air Limited has been drawn to some recruitment advertisements and announcements by certain unscrupulous elements claiming to be agents or staff of the upcoming airline.

“The so-called agents have created a host of fake websites and links supposedly for the submission of applications by unsuspecting members of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper