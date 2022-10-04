Peacemaker stabbed to death in Ondo





By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A 23-year-old man, Abidemi Oguntuyi, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his 40-year-old female co-tenant, Abiye Friday, to death in an attempt to broker peace at Ibaka quarters, Akungba-Akoko council area of Ondo State.

Source told Vanguard in Akure, that the suspect stabbed the victim in her neck and other parts of her body while trying to settle a squabble between her and his brother.

Vanguard learned that an argument ensued between the siblings and the attempt by the victim to intervene resulted in her untimely death.

A relation told newsmen: “The argument degenerated into a scuffle and in the process, the suspect took a knife and stabbed Abiye severally in the neck and chest. Neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital in the area where she was certified dead.”

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arraigned before the Akure Magistrate’s Court on two-count charge of murder and attempted murder.

