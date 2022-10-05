2023: INEC unveils full list of Guber, State Assembly Candidates





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC had unveiled the full list of Governorship and State Assembly Candidates for the 2023 general election.

The list which was pasted across INEC state offices on Tuesday was however fully uploaded to the commission’s website on Wednesday evening.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Barr. Festus Okoye in a statement on Wednesday said pursuant to Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and Item 8 of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election, the Commission had on 4th October 2022 published the final list of candidates for State Elections (Governorship and State Assembly constituencies).

“The publication of the full names of candidates standing nominated for State Elections follows the political parties’ conduct of primaries and completion of the nomination exercise. It will be recalled that at the end of the process, political…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper