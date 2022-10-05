Buhari gives award to outstanding Police officer for returning $200,000 bribe





ABUJA—President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, presented SP Daniel Amah with a Public Service Integrity Award for displaying exceptional courage and integrity in the discharge of his duties.

Amah, an indigene of Plateau State, received the award by President Buhari in Abuja at the 4th National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public sector, with the theme, “Corruption and the Education Sector.

Amah, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Bompai Kano, rejected $200,000 bribe to sweep under the carpet a case involving one Mr Ali Zaki, a bureau de change operator, who connived with other criminally minded individuals to rob a Nigerian (name withheld) to the tune of $750,000.

Amah who handled the case rejected a $200,000 bribe to kill the case and brought the suspect to book.

In his remarks, Buhari congratulated the awardee for his outstanding behaviour and used the medium to call on other Nigerians holding public offices to emulate the gesture, emphasising…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper