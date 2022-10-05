Experts worry over rising heart failure cases in Middle East, Africa





By Juliet Umeh

Experts have called for urgent action to stop and reverse the steep rise in heart failure occurring across the Middle East and Africa, MEA even as it said the Middle East and Africa parades the lowest age for heart failure globally.

Handing down the warning, in their publication in the Journal of the Saudi Heart Association, a group of regional experts, who collectively outlined the primary gaps in awareness, diagnosis and prevention of heart failure in the region agreed on a set of recommendations for policymakers to take forward.

The experts’ paper highlighted that heart failure is associated with significant morbidity and mortality and considerably impacts patients’ quality of life, as well as incurring a substantial economic burden, with a total estimated cost of US $1.92 Billion.

It further noted that the average age a person will develop heart failure in the MEA region is significantly lower than elsewhere: Africa (53 years), the Middle…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper