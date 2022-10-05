NASS promises speedy passage of National Data Processing Bill





…Data protection has created over 8,000 jobs – Olatunji

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Chiamaka Uwalaka

The Chairman Senate Committee on Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Cybercrime, Yakubu Useni, says the Upper Legislative chamber is committed and ready to grant accelerated passage of the National Data Processing Bill into law.

Sen. Useni made the pledge on Monday during the one-day workshop preparatory to the passing of the National data Processing Bill for the country by National Assembly held in Abuja.

The law maker, who regretted the failure of the President to sign the bill into law in 2019 said the red chamber was anxiously waiting for the bill to be represented by the executive to be given a speedy passage into law.

“I want to assure that as National Assembly members, we will make sure, we do justice to the bill. We need to give legal backing to the agency.

“We are waiting for them to bring the bill and we will ensure it gets to the president…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper