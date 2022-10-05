Police nab 33-year-old man for stealing church offerings





By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—A 33-year-old man, Akindele Olufemi, was yesterday, paraded by Ekiti State Police Command for allegedly stealing N620,115 offering belonging to a church in Osun State.

Also paraded were three persons, who allegedly faked kidnapping and for trying to collect of N5 million ransom under false pretence.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu, said Olufemi was intercepted by the police at Igbara Odo Ekiti, after perpetrating the act at the Christ Apostolic Church’s Campground, Ikeji Arakeji, in Osun State.

Abutu said: “On September 16, 2022 at about 04:30 am, the command’s operatives, while on stop and search along Igbara-Odo-Akure road, intercepted one Akindele Olufemi, and was found with a school bag loaded with different denominations of naira notes.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he travelled from Iropara-Ekiti to Christ Apostolic Church Campground, Ikeji, Arakeji, Osun State to steal the N620,115…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper