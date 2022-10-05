Residents trapped as flood submerges LG hqts in Anambra





By Vincent Ujumadu

RESIDENTS of Anaku, the headquarters of Ayamelum local government area of Anambra State have been trapped as flood has submerged the community and its environs.

Motorists, residents and visitors to the area could not drive out of the area as the flood overflew the Onitsha/Otuocha/Ayamelum road that leads to the area

The affected people yesterday called on the state government and other good-spirited individuals to come to their rescue by sending boats to evacuate them as that is the only means left to save their lives.

Although one of the residents, Mr. Paul Nwauba said the flood was an annual occurrence that required a permanent solution, he requested for boats to be sent to the town immediately so as to save people’s lives.

He said: “We have been experiencing this flood every year, but it is worse now as it has submerged the Onitsha/Ayamelum road, thereby trapping those at the local government area, particularly Anaku.

The Ezu river…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper