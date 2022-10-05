Ummu’s murder: Court orders Kano govt to provide interpreter for Chinese national, Geng





.

By Bashir Bello

KANO — A Kano State High Court, yesterday, ordered the state government to provide an interpreter for the Chinese national, Geng Quangrong, in the ongoing trial over the alleged murder of his ex-Nigerian lover, Ummukulsum Buhari.

The court order was coming as Geng’s plea could not be taken.

Geng was arraigned before the court on a one-count charge bordering on culpable homicide contrary to section 221 of the penal code.

When the case came up for re-arraignment, the defence counsel, Muhammad Dan’azumi urged the court to provide an interpreter for his client relying on section 36(6)(a)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He said: “My Lord, the defendant is not a Nigerian, the English of the court is a unique language and the defendant needs to understand the charges he is standing trial on.

“The defendant is entitled to an interpreter, it is a constitutional right, which he is exploring.”

Responding, the prosecution counsel…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper