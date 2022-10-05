We’ll deploy undercover agents to polling units – INEC





Festus Okoye

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has hinted on plans to deploy undercover agents to pulling units for the 2023 general elections, in a bid to cut down on the menace of vote buying.

The INEC Chairman on Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated this in Abuja during a citizens’ election dialogue themed, “What makes a good election in Nigeria.”

According to Okoye, the commission will deploy undercover security personnel on election day.

He said, “We have also made sure that people do not enter the voting compartments with their mobile phones that can take pictures and we’re also collaborating with the different security agencies under the auspices of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security to make sure that plain cloth security personnel is deployed to some polling units on election day to stem the issue of vote buying and vote selling.

“This commission is focused and determined to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper