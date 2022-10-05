Youths chase workers away as Kogi State seal Dangote Cement factory





.

…Dangote workers shot as vigilantes invade plant, says Dangote

By Jimoh Babatunde & Peter Egwatu

Kogi State, yesterday, sealed the Dangote Cement Factory, Obajana, following agitation by Kogi indigenes on the questionable circumstances surrounding the acquisition of the company.

The Kogi State House of Assembly ordered the closure of the company after its investigation into the Cement factory’s operation allegedly revealed that no valid acquisition took place for the company.

But, the management of Dangote Cement said that no fewer than seven of its staff were shot and several others injured by the over 500 armed members of the state’s security outfit, the Vigilantes, that stormed the cement factory at the instance of the state Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Jubilant youths, who had trooped to the company on hearing the news of the closure, chased workers away but were stopped by Kogi officials, who promptly waded in to avoid damage.

The youths claimed that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper