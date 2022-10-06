8-month-old baby, parents, uncle found dead on farmland in US





By Biodun Busari

The bodies of four family members including an 8-month-year-old baby Aroohi Dheri on Wednesday were found on a farm in Merced County, California, the United States.

The three other victims were the child’s parents – Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, as well as the uncle, Amandeep Singh lying dead in the same area according to Merced County Sheriff, Vern Warnke.

CNN said that the family members were abducted at gunpoint and forced into a truck by a man on Monday and the authorities have then declared them missing.

Warnke at a news conference said, “Tonight, our worst fears have been confirmed. Horribly, horribly senseless what happened here.”

Police announced that they have in their custody a man considered a person of interest in the case. The man is speaking with authorities and a motive remains unclear at this time, the sheriff said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper