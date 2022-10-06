Awaiting the Lagos trains





ONE of the landmarks for which the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s government will be remembered is delivery of the Lagos State Government, LASG-owned railway transportation service. It will make Lagos the first state in Nigeria to establish a state railways network.

That accolade should have gone to the regime of Babatunde Raji Fashola, who undertook an ambitious effort at creating the Okokomaiko to the Marina Blue Line.

It involved the breakup of a Federal road corridor, demolition of houses on the project’s right of way, establishment of a trimodal train/Bus Rapid Transit/public motorway system and the construction of train stations. Trains were already placed on the rail lines as though the services were set to begin in 2015.

But for reasons of unhealthy politics, the one-term Akinwunmi Ambode regime abandoned the project, and the suffering public could not fully get the relief they deserve on that axis of the Lagos city-state.

The Sanwo-Olu administration…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper