Blue economy: FG seeks sustained exploration of seabed in Africa

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The federal government has tasked African states to evolve strategies for the sustainable exploration of Africa’s Seabed.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said this yesterday, in Abuja, at the 4th edition of Africa’s Deep Seabed Resources, ADSR, Sub-Regional Workshop on the imperative of supporting Africa’s Blue Economy.

The event was organised by the International Seabed Authority, ISA, in collaboration with the National Boundary Commission, Federal Ministry of Transport and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, the Nigerian Navy and other MDAs.

Osinbajo particularly tasked nations of Africa to prioritise strategies for the sustainable development of Africa’s blue economy.

Osinbajo, represented by the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, called for concerted efforts to make Seabed a priority.

He said: “There is a need for Nigeria and indeed Africa’s industrious stakeholders, relevant…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper