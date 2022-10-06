FG Vs ASUU: Appeal Court defers ruling till Friday





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has adjourned till Friday to rule on an application the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, filed to stay the execution of the ruling of the National Industrial Court, NIC, that ordered an end to its ongoing strike action.

A three-man panel of the appellate court led by Justice Hamma Barka, said it would also consider the merit in ASUU’s request for leave to file a comprehensive appeal to set-aside the NIC ruling.

The counsel that represented ASUU in the matter, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, had after the case was called up, notified the appellate court that his client filed an application for permission to formally lodge an appeal against the interim injunction that directed the striking varsity lecturers to return to the classroom.

Though ASUU earlier filed its proposed 14-ground of appeal, however, its lawyer, Falana, SAN, noted that going by the provisions of section 243 (3) of the 1999, as amended,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper