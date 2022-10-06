Just in: Atiku appoints Ologbondiyan campaign spokesperson





The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has appointed former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kolawole Ologbondiyan, as one of his spokespersons for the 2023 presidential campaign.

The former Vice President, in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Paul Ibe, in Abuja on Thursday said that the appointment took immediate effect.

Ologbondiyan joins other spokespersons earlier appointed by the presidential candidate to project the unique selling points of Abubakar and keep the electorate updated about goings on in the campaign.

Ologbondiyan was National Publicity Secretary of the PDP from December 2017 to December 2021.

He was Director of Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Council (2019 Presidential Election) and now member of National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

He was also Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to former President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark (2007-2015).

Source: Vanguard Newspaper